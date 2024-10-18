NSA Narrates How Some Rogue Policemen, Soldiers Sell Weapons To Criminals

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA), has stated that some Rogue police officers and soldiers after getting their arms from their security formations sell them to criminals.

Ribadu made this known on Thursday in the arms destruction exercise organised by the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW).

The exercise happened at the Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment Giri, Abuja.

The NSA frowned at security personnel who give arms to terrorists and other non-state actors.



According to him, some illicit arms used to commit crimes in the country were originally owned by the government.

He disclosed that the destruction of the recovered and obsolete arms is a pointer of the federal government’s commitment to make Nigeria safe for all.

Ribadu said: “We have to find a way of putting a stop to this. We must, if we want to recover our country and live in peace and stability.

“The worst human being is a policeman or a soldier who will take an arm from his own formations and sell it or hide it out for the bad people to come and kill his own colleagues.

“We must fight these people, but also there are merchants of death and evil from outside the world.

“The proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons remains a major threat to our national security, exacerbating issues such as insurgency, banditry, and other violent crimes.”