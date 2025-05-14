NSC constitutes LOC For 3rd African U18/U20 Athletics Championships

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Sports Commission (NSC) has constituted the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 3rd combined African U18/U20 Athletics Championships, slated for Abeokuta, Ogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the championships will hold from July 16 to July 20.

The LOC comprises 15 distinguished professionals with proven expertise in sports administration and corporate affairs.

Their appointment underscores the Commission’s commitment to delivering a world-class championship that meets global standards.

The African U18/U20 Athletics Championship is a premier continental event that brings together over 500 junior athletes from across Africa.

With participation expected from 53 countries, the championship is a major event in the African athletics calendar.

Director General of the NSC, Bukola Olopade, will serve as Chairman of the Organising Committee, while the Ogun State Commissioner for Sports, Wasiu Isiaka is the Vice Chairman.

According to Olopade, hosting the championship reflects the new direction of sports under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, positioning Nigeria as a destination for international sporting events.

“This speaks to the sports economy, this speaks to hospitality, this speaks to wealth creation and this speaks to infrastructure development, ” he said.

The NSC DG further attributed the successful bid to host the championship to the availability of world-class sports infrastructure in Ogun.

“The Sports facilities in Abeokuta are world class and hosting the U18/U20 African Championship is one of the benefits of hosting the National Sports Festival, and I must once again thank the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, for his Sporting Vision,” he added.

The list of the LOC members includes Bukola Olopade (Chairman), Wasiu Isiaka (Vice Chairman), Osaze Ubueze – Member (Corporate Nigeria) and Shagaya Abdulmumeen (Secretary).

Other members are Ms Rosa Collins, Gadzama Tafiga, Maria Wophil,

Chichi Nwoko, Nnefiok Udo-Ubong, Gowon Apondona, Ladan Mustapha, Arabinrin Aderonke, Musa Amadu, Jude Anyadufu and Babatunde Adeluola. (NAN)