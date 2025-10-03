Oba Of Benin Rejects Title of Iyaloja In Benin

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has talked about the cultural role of market leaders in the Benin Kingdom as he rejected the call for the introduction of the Iyaloja title into Edo markets.

Oba Ewuare stated this when the daughter of President Bola Tinubu and Iyaloja-General, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, visited the monarch informing him that she was in Edo to inaugurate Pastor Josephine Ivbazebule as Iyaloja of all markets in the state.

Reacting, the monarch stated that Benin culture recognizes the Iyeki as the authentic market leader and not Iyaloja. According to him, the Iyeki’s role goes beyond coordinating traders and includes important cultural duties tied to the palace.

He said: “Iyaloja is alien to us here in Benin. In Benin, you are in the home of culture, we have our culture here. I have discussed this matter with my chiefs and those that are knowledgeable.

“Do you know the role of Iyeki in Benin culture? Every Iyeki has a special relationship with the palace. Are you aware of that? Do you know that every Iyeki has a cultural role to perform inside every market?

“The Oba does not interfere so long as the Iyeki does what is expected of her in the shrine of a particular market on behalf of the Oba. We are not going to say much except to explain to you the concept of Iyeki in Benin.”

To further explain, Chief Osaro Idah, speaking on behalf of the palace, stated that the Iyeki is chosen from within each market by the traders and the palace confirms the choice.

Idah said: “Iyeki is independent in every market, like the Oba Market, Ogiso Market and others. The traders select their leaders from within the market. The Iyeki does more than the role of coordinating traders.

“There are certain shrines inhabited in all the markets. They play certain roles on behalf of the palace. After their selection, they bring the person to the palace for confirmation.

“The novelty of general Iyeki is alien to Benin custom and tradition. We just believe the Iyaloja is your socio-cultural thing like you have other clubs.”