Bola Tinubu’s Whereabout Sparks Reaction On Social Media

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The absence of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has continued to spark social media reactions.

African Examiner recalls that ever since the campaign for the 2023 elections became official, Bola Tinubu has not been seen.

Also, he was visibly absent in the first peace accord signing on Thursday and he was represented by his running mate and former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima.

His absence has continued to worry Nigerians who took to the micro-blogging platform to air their views concerning this development and insisting that the country don’t want any sick leader that will waste her resources in foreign medical trips.

African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

@firstladyship writes: “Buhari ruled Nigeria in absentia, he ruled via proxies & lackeys. At this point, anyone still supporting Asiwaju to rule Nigeria in absentia, that person is the Devil personified. BAT was absent at the presidential Peace Accord Signing. Where is Amoda Ogunlere? Where is Tinubu?”

@von_Bismack writes: “Where is Tinubu Where is Amoda Where is Bola Where is Ahmed Where is Yekini Where is Ogunlere Where is Jagaban Where is Agbado master Where is Emilokan Where is BAT.”

@DocOmeiza writes: “Where is AMODA OGUNLERE??? Where is BAT?”

@smithgadaz writes: “Whenever I tell people that Shettima is APC presidential flag bearer, they will say I’m bluffing. Where is BAT? Where is Amoda?? Where is Tinubu???”

@Oserume1 writes: “Where is Tinubu? Where is Emilokan? Where is Amoda? Baba come and collect your Reward naa.”

@Holy_Gang007 writes: “Obidients apply pressure Where is Bola Ahmed Tinubu Where is Amoda Ogunlere Where is Emilokan.”

@gidwa94941 writes: “Where is Amoda Ogunlere? Where is Bola Ahmed Tinubu? The jungle is mature now, we can’t found Emilokan. Any useful information attached 15k.”

@U_Onyenze writes: “We don’t want President by Proxy Where is Tinubu? Where is Amoda?”