Obasanjo Calls For Cancellation Of Presidential Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has called for the cancellation of Saturday’s presidential election as the exercise did not pass the integrity test.

The African Examiner recalls that Obasanjo had previously endorsed the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, as his preferred candidate for the February election.

However, the results announced by the Independent and National Commission so far indicate that the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu is leading in the poll.

Reacting to this development, Obasanjo tasked the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, to save Nigeria from the looming danger and disaster waiting to happen.

In a statement on Monday titled “2023 Nigeria Presidential Election: An Appeal For Caution and Rectification, Obasanjo called for the cancellation of elections in areas where the exercise was disrupted.

According to him, it is no secret that INEC officials at operational level have been allegedly compromised after the manual transmission of results which he claimed had been manipulated and doctored.