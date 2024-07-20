Obasanjo Congratulates President, Kagame On Re-election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, says the re-election of President Paul Kagame of Rwanda is a testament of the trust and confidence reposed in him.

Obasanjo stated this in a congratulatory message issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, to newsmen on Friday.

In the letter, the former Nigerian leader congratulated the re-elected Rwandan President and he prayed for God to grant the Rwandan leader good health to be able to lead his people.

The letter, signed by Obasanjo, reads: “I have just received the happy news of Your Excellency’s resounding victory in the Presidential election that was held in your country on July 15, 2024. Permit me to congratulate and rejoice with you on your securing the mandate of your people to lead the country for another term.

“Your Excellency’s re-election is, no doubt, an affirmation of the trust and confidence, which the generality of your countrymen repose in your ability to continue to steer the ship of State aright through your vision and leadership qualities, which, no doubt, will further strengthen the peace, security and prosperity of your country.

“While praying for Your Excellency’s continued good health to enable you consolidate and build upon the good results so far achieved, please accept, Mr. President and Dear Brother, the assurances of my highest consideration.”