Obi Dumps Labour Party, Joins ADC, Calls for Opposition Unity Ahead of 2007

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has officially defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Obi announced his defection on Wednesday during a New Year’s address at the Nike Lake Resort in Enugu. He called on Nigerians and opposition groups to unite under a broad national coalition to “rescue Nigeria from poverty, disunity and democratic decline.”

The former Anambra State governor said his decision was based on patriotism and national interest. He urged members of the Obidient Movement, his political associates, and opposition leaders across the country to join the ADC.

“This decision is guided solely by patriotism and national interest. History will not forgive silence in moments of national peril,” Obi said.

He accused the current political leadership of economic mismanagement, state capture, and the erosion of democratic values, describing Nigeria as a nation in deep distress.

Citing statistics, Obi said over 130 million Nigerians are living in multidimensional poverty, while more than 80 million youths are unemployed. He argued that Nigeria’s challenges are the result of leadership failure rather than lack of resources.

“Nigeria is not poor; Nigeria is looted into poverty. Nigeria is not broken; Nigeria is severely betrayed,” he said.

Obi also accused the political elite of exploiting ethnic and religious divisions to remain in power and warned that electoral reforms ahead of the 2027 general elections are non-negotiable. He cautioned against any attempt to rig future elections.

Drawing comparisons with other countries, Obi pointed to Indonesia as an example of how effective leadership and unity can drive national development.

He further criticised the Federal Government’s tax reforms, describing them as anti-people and economically harmful. He also condemned reports of a forged tax law, calling it a dangerous precedent.

Positioning his move as part of preparations for the 2027 elections, Obi said opposition unity is essential to challenging what he described as a government sustained by division and propaganda.