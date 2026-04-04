Obi Questions Tinubu’s Electricity Promise

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, has urged Nigerians not to re-elect President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, citing ongoing problems with electricity supply.

In a post on X on Saturday, Obi recalled a campaign promise made by Tinubu ahead of the 2023 election. According to him, the president had said Nigerians should not vote for him for a second term if he failed to provide steady electricity within four years.

Obi said the current situation shows that the promise has not been fulfilled. He noted that power generation, which was above 4,000 megawatts in 2023, has dropped below that level on average, while electricity tariffs have increased.

He also pointed to Nigeria’s low electricity consumption, stating that the country records about 144 kilowatt-hours per person, compared to the African average of 617 kWh.

Obi further referred to an incident at Jos Airport on April 2, 2026, where Tinubu reportedly shortened his visit due to lack of electricity at the airport.

He said the situation reflects the hardship Nigerians face daily and called on citizens to use future elections to demand better leadership and accountability.