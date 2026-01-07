Obi’s VIce Presidencisl Candidate Datti Declares 2027 Ambition

Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party’s vice-presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, has announced his intention to run for president in 2027.

He made the declaration on Wednesday at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, about a week after Peter Obi, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Baba-Ahmed said his decision was personal and not linked to Obi’s exit, stressing that his presidential ambition existed before the 2023 polls. He noted that he had earlier sought the presidency before later accepting to run as Obi’s running mate in the interest of national unity.

He also recalled contesting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primaries in 2018, before joining forces with Obi under the Labour Party platform.

Addressing concerns about religion and ethnicity, Baba-Ahmed said the Nigerian constitution allows any qualified citizen to contest for elective office, regardless of faith or ethnic background. He added that he would formally pursue the ambition only after INEC releases the election timetable and the party opens its process.

Reacting, Julius Abure, factional national chairman of the Labour Party, praised Baba-Ahmed for remaining in the party despite Obi’s defection. He said the move showed that the party was still united, adding that other key figures, including Abia State Governor Alex Otti, had also stayed.

Abure disclosed that Baba-Ahmed had proposed a meeting of party leaders and members to reaffirm unity, insisting that the Labour Party remained intact and committed to offering Nigerians an alternative in 2027.