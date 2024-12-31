Ogun Gov Abiodun Signs ₦1.054trn Appropriation Bill Into Law

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has signed the ₦1.054 trillion 2025 State Appropriation Bill into law.

The signing, which took place at the Governor’s Office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, was witnessed by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Oludaisi Elemide, principal officers of the House, the Deputy Governor, and members of the State Executive Council.

Speaking after receiving the clean copies of the bill, Governor Abiodun announced that his administration would, in the coming month, sign the partnership agreement with potential partners for the development of the Olokola deep Sea Port.

He said the government would also focus on the provision of more basic infrastructure with the signing of more Memoranda of Understanding with private corporate bodies in renewable energy, agriculture, and other sectors that would boost the State’s economy.

“It is my pleasure to announce to you that in the coming months, we will be signing the partnership agreement with potential partners in our port development. The Olokola Port is back on track,” he said

“In the coming year, you will see us signing more Memoranda of Understanding with private players in the areas of renewable energy, energy transition, and agriculture, particularly animal husbandry. We intend to join the league of those producing beef and pork, not just for domestic consumption, but for export.

“We will continue to provide more infrastructure, particularly roads, in every local government in the State. We will continue in our stride to provide the right infrastructure and the right situation to ensure that students in Ogun State learn in a conducive environment.

“We will continue to pursue our healthcare program in primary health care, secondary, and tertiary, and of course, our policy on ‘grow what you eat and eat what you grow.’ We are going to be more aggressive in the area of agriculture.”

While noting that his administration would be relentless in the pursuit of infrastructure that would engender more socio-economic development, Governor Abiodun revealed that emphasis on arterial roads like the Ijebu-Ode-Epe, Sagamu-Abeokuta, Atan-Lusada-Agbara, Ota-Abeokuta, and Ilaro-Owode roads had played important roles as they had helped to improve the State’s Internally Generated Revenue through the influx of more people and industries.

He acknowledged the difficulties people are going through due to the bold policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to pull the country out of the woods but maintained that his administration had risen to the occasion by providing needed palliatives to cushion the effects and help the people navigate the period.

“I want to assure you that we can only hope for more wins in the future. It has been a very difficult year for us all, not just as a state but as a country. Our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, started his tenure with very bold reforms that have resulted in some unintended consequences that we must all endure so that we can have a country that is solvent,” he added.