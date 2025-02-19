Trump To Exclude Musk From Space-Related Gov’t Decisions

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The United States President, Donald Trump on Tuesday said billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk will be excluded from space-related decision-making.

Trump made this remark at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in reply to a question about Musk’s potential conflicts of interest amid his efforts to cut government spending, according to media reports.

“So anything to do with possibly even space, we won’t let Elon partake in that,” he told reporters.

The White House has said Musk would recuse himself from any conflicts of interest between his business interests and efforts to reduce government spending via the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

On Monday, regarding Musk’s role in the Trump administration, the White House said he is a White House employee and senior adviser to the president.

It added that Musk is not an employee of DOGE, he has no decision-making authority.

Trump said Tuesday that Musk could be called an “employee” or “consultant.” (Xinhua/NAN)