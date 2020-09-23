Ogun Police Command Parades Fake Military Armed Gang

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ogun State Police Command Tuesday paraded seven fake soldiers who were arrested in Lagos and Sagamu after a failed operation on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The State’s Commissioner of Police CP, Mr. Edward Ajogun during the parade of the suspects at the command’s headquarters at Eleweran, Abeokuta, said the accused, operated at Ijebu-Ife around 2.30am on September 4 in military camouflage uniforms.

Mr. Ajogun alleged that the criminal gang engaged his men in a gun battle, which led to the death of one of them while seven others escaped.

The CP revealed that operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, which was led by CSP Muhammad Tijani unearthed the suspects from their different hideouts within and outside the south west state.

The arrested six suspects included: Ikechukwu Alore, Ifeanyi Emmanuel, Chinbueze Kingsley, Obiora Michael, Elias John and Vincent Magnus.

He pointed out that they were arrested at different locations in Lagos. The sixth, Chigozie Michael, Ajogun said was apprehended in Sagamu, Ogun State.

“The gang leader, Obiora Michael, who sustained bullet wounds on his abdomen, right hand and thigh during the encounter with the SARS operatives, was traced to his home in the Ajangbadi area of Lagos on September 17, where his wife was treating him, having lied to her that he sustained the injuries in a road accident’’ the CP alleged.

Meanwhile, the State Police Command has presented a cash gift of N100,000 to the SARS operatives as commendation for their efforts which led to the arrest of the suspects.

“Note that you are receiving the carrot today; please avoid the stick tomorrow by sticking to professionalism and excellence in every of your outings’’ Ajogun warned

The gang leader, Michael claimed he had been into robbery for 13 years to feed his family.

He also claimed that the gang came about the military uniforms when they attacked a passenger bus on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and found a bag containing the uniforms.

