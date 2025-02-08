Police Arrest Nine Suspects Involved In Anambra Lawmaker’s Murder

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anambra State Police Command says its operatives alongside the state vigilante operatives on Thursday arrested nine suspects “actively involved” in the murder of a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Justice Azuka.

The arrest of the suspects was confirmed by the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Nnaghe Itam, during a press briefing on Friday.

Azuka, a member representing Onitsha North Constituency 1 in the state legislature, was abducted on 24th December 2024 in Onitsha.

His decomposing body was discovered on the 2nd Niger Bridge on Thursday by a combined security team including the police and vigilante.

The Police Commissioner disclosed that two pump action guns were recovered from the suspects following their arrest, adding that one of the suspects sustained a gunshot injury in his leg during a gun duel with the police operatives.

The arrested suspects according to the CP include: Ugochukwu Onuorah aged 30 years, Ikemefuna Ossai aged 20 years, Ikenna Orugu aged 27 years, Chibuike Obiefuna aged 19 years, Chinonso Olisa aged 19 years, Chinedu Okoli aged 21 years, David Ojini aged 25 years and the most notorious of them, one Peter Sunday aged 20 years with a big tattoo inscription of No peace 4 d Government on his chest.

CP Itam further disclosed that police operatives have also successfully arrested one Chidiebere Nwosu, a kidnap suspect in Uruagu, Nnewi and neutralised some of his gang members who were involved in the attack of Police personnel attached to the Rapid Response Squad after a successful arrest on 3rd October 2024.

“We have also neutralised more than one hundred (100) notorious criminals and successfully destroyed many criminal camps in Ufuma, Eziowelle, Achalla, Ogbaru and many other places in the State.

He expressed gratitude to the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for his guidance and overall support, and also appreciated the governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, sister Agencies, the Media, residents of the State, Anambra State Vigilante operatives, Civil Society Groups, Organizations and many others for their unflinching support within the months that he has spent in the State as the Commissioner of Police.

He assured that the confidence reposed on the Police and other security agencies for the protection of the lives and properties of residents is not to be taken for granted.