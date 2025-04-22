Ohanaeze Frowns At FAAN’s Closure Of Enugu Airport During Easter

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Apex Igbo socio cultural body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has expressed displeasure with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), over the sudden closure of the runway of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA), Enugu.

It frowned over the closure coming at the height of the Easter festive period when Ndigbo and other air transport users travel in high numbers.

The leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo described it as unpatriotic and unfair to regular users of the airport, especially the Ndigbo.

A statement by Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, the Spokesperson of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide made available to newsmen Tuesday noted that “while safety of lives and aircraft that ply the route may be the reason, the timing of the closure could have been better managed”

“We are quite disturbed that this is the third time the runway has failed in less than 15 years.

“Consequently, the apex Igbo organization appeals for President Bola Tinubu’s intervention, for the release of funds to reconstruct the entire runway, rather than the makeshift efforts that have not worked over the years and ensure the timely completion of the project”

“Recall that FAAN on Friday night, released a statement announcing a two-week emergency closure of the Enugu airport for runway rehabilitation.

The statement signed by FAAN’s Director of Affairs and Consumer Protection, states in part, “There is a sudden and significant rupture in the asphalt surface at a critical section of the runway.

“Hence, emergency repairs will be conducted on the portion of the runway from April 22nd to May 6th, 2025

“In compliance with Nigerian civil aviation regulations, FAAN has, therefore, closed the runway during this period.”

Reacting to the development, Ohanaeze, called on FAAN to monitor all airport runways nationwide to ensure that they are in perfect condition to avoid accidents which could endanger the lives of people.

“We use this opportunity to draw the attention of Chief Festus Keyamo SAN, the Honourable Minister of Aviation to the fact that Akanu Ibiam International Airport, AIIA, is yet to be completed with minimal work done by successive federal administrations.

“It is in this regard that we commend the complementary effort effort by the Enugu State Government and implore the President Bola Tinubu Administration to fully complete and operationalize the entire airport, in line with international best practices