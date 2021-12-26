Okorocha’s Son In-law Uche Nwosu Not Kidnapped but arrested – Police

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barely few hours after some armed men whisked away Chief Uche Nwosu, son inlaw to ex- governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, from a Church in his Community, the State police Command has come out to say that the (latter) was not kidnapped, but arrested by its Operatives.

The former Governorship candidate of the All progressive Congress APC in the 2019 general election in the state, who the police said is currently in their custody was whisked away from the church by heavily armed men who shot sporadically before putting him in the boot of a stand by vehicle.

A statement signed by the Imo state police Spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam, said Okorocha son inlaw was not kidnapped.

The statement read thus: “This is to inform the general public that chief Uche Nwosu was not kidnapped, but was arrested by the police and Imo state police command is aware of the arrest and presently he is in police custody.

“This is to refute the earlier news that has being making rounds on social media that he was kidnapped by unknown persons / gunmen.

It added that the Commissioner of Police wants to use “this medium to assure imolites of the command’s commitment in ensuring the safety of Life and prosperity this yuletide seasons.