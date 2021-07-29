Olympics: 10 Nigerian Athletes Banned From Tokyo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has ruled ten Nigerian athletes ineligible to partake in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Japan and reduce the country’s hope of clinching more medals at the event.

According to available information, the athletes failed to meet the minimum testing requirements under Rule 15 of the Anti-Doping Rules for ‘Category A’ federations.

The ‘Category A’ federations consist of those that are said to have the highest doping risk and considered as a threat to the overall integrity of the sport.

The independent Athletic body, (AIU) is saddled with managing all issues of integrity, including doping and non-doping cases disclosed in a press statement.

The body disclosed that out of 18 athletes ruled ineligible to compete at the Tokyo Olympics, Nigeria tops the list with 10 athletes.























