Ondo 2020: Mimiko Berates Akeredolu Over Poor Performance

Spread the love























(ARICAN EXAMINER) – Former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, says the people of Ondo will reject Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in the upcoming election in the state as he has failed the people.

Mimiko stated that the people of Ondo are tired with the lack of performance that characterizes the administration of Governor Akeredolu.

Mimiko who also doubles as the National Leader of the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP disclosed this at Ile-Oluji in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of the state while campaigning for the party’s candidate, Agboola Ajayi.

He lamented about the decision of Governor Akeredolu to cancel the free healthcare services and increase in tuition fees paid by tertiary students.

Mimiko stressed that Akerdolu’s policies are anti-people and the governor’s claim to performance is nothing but falsehood.

Meanwhile, reacting to the statement of the ex-governor, Governor Akeredolu claimed that he has surpassed Mimiko’s achievements in both the health and education sectors, with a significant stride in people’s welfare.

“Governor Akeredolu has now expanded from two to seven and they are now across the three senatorial districts of the state. As we speak, work is going on at the Teaching hospital both in Ondo and Akure. Arakunrin Akeredolu has introduced the Contributory health scheme which has also brought about free health care service for under-five children and pregnant women.”

Spread the love





















