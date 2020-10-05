Ondo 2020: Wike, PDP Governors To Arrive Akure Wednesday To Campaign For Jegede

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the October 10 Ondo gubernatorial election draws near, the governors of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will arrive in Ondo State on Wednesday for grand finale of the campaign in Akure.

Mr Eyitayo Jegede is the Ondo state PDP gubernatorial candidate for the forthcoming election in the state.

Among the governors expected to come to the state is Governor Wike of Rivers.

Governor Wike who is still basking in the euphoria of helping the PDP to victory in the just concluded Edo gubernatorial election will hope to achieve the same feat in Ondo too.

However, African Examiner recalls that the Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akerdolu, had cautioned Governor Wike that Ondo is neither Rivers nor Edo.

Replying, the Rivers State governor had told his Ondo counterpart that he will come to Ondo if he wishes to come.

African Examiner reports that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo is the National Campaign Council Chairman of the PDP in the Ondo election.

