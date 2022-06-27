One Year After, Police Nab Suspected Killer Of Ahmed Gulak In Imo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – One year after unknown gun men murdered Gukak Ahmed, a Chieftain of the ruling All progressive Congress APC Police in Imo Owerri, police in the area says it has apprehended one of the suspects that perpetrated the heinous crime.

The deceased, who was a former political adviser to ex Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan was murdered on Saturday, 29th May, 2021, while returning to Abuja from Owerri after a visit to the State.

The late politician was reportedly trailed by his killers from his hotel room to the spot where he was killed around Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala LGA, close to the Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport Road in Owerri

The Imo State police Spokesman, Mike Abattam announced the arrest while briefing newsmen on Monday in Owerri, the state capital.

Parading the suspects alongside other criminal elements, Abattam disclosed that Chimobi had been on the trail of the command since the killing of Gulak last year.

According to him, the suspect escaped during a gun battle between police personnel and his gang members at Aboh Mbaise shortly after the murder of the APC chieftain where five of the suspects were killed.

The suspect, who fielded questions from newsmen, claimed to be a commercial bus driver and not a member of the criminal gang.

He said Ahmed Gulak’s killers approached him to convey them in his vehicle and he attempted to resist, but later gave in after they threatened to kill him.

Chimobi, confessed that he drove the criminals to the spot and blocked Gulak’s vehicle which was on its way to the airport.

He said they shot the APC chieftain after he resisted the demand by the gunmen that he should come down from the vehicle.

The suspect further explained that the assailants later ran into a team of security operatives who shot repeatedly at the other vehicle conveying them until it somersaulted and caught fire.

Abattam, also hinted that the police have also arrested other suspected criminals who have been terrorising communities in the State

He explained that among those paraded were members of the gang who burnt the country home of the President-General of Apex Igbo Socio cultural organization General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor at Awo- mama

Recovered from the suspects paraded includes guns of different calibre, assorted charms, a live snake, among others items.