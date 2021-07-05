Open Grazing Ban: Sanwo-Olu Receives 16 Southern Governors In Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has received 16 of his colleagues from the Southern part of the country.

Sanwo-Olu arrived at Alausa, Ikeja, venue of their meeting which is holding eight weeks after the governors met in Asaba, the Delta State capital, on May 11, 2021.

According to available information, the governors would further assess decisions taken in Asaba on the open grazing ban, restructuring, fiscal federalism and the call for state police in the meeting.

Some of the governors who have so far arrived at the meeting include Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Godwin Obaseki (Edo) represented by his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

Others are Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom), Diri Duoye (Bayelsa), Willie Obiano (Anambra), Ben Ayade (Cross Rivers), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), David Umahi (Ebonyi), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), and Oluwaseyi Makinde (Oyo).























