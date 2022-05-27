Osinachi: FG Slams Homicide Charges Against Husband

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has filed 23-count charges against Peter Nwachukwu, husband of late popular gospel artist, Osinachi, who died on April 8 after he allegedly assaulted her.

He was charged under sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, by the Attorney-General of the Federation.

The defendant was charged with culpable homicide contrary to section 221 of the Penal Code which is punishable with death.

The case with charge number, CR/199/2022, was filed at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on May 20, 2022, by the Head, Sexual and Gender-

Based Violence, Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Ministry of Justice, Mrs Yewande Gbola-Awopetun.

The 42-year-old musician died after spending days at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja.

Nwachukwu was consequently arrested by the police after colleagues of Osinachi, who was a lead singer at the Dunamis International Headquarters, Abuja, accused him of beating her.