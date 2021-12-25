Osinbajo Is Best Person To Lead Nigeria In 2023 – IBB

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida, has stated that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is the best person to lead Nigeria in 2023.

Babangida disclosed this when he received the Osibanjo Grassroot Organisation at his Hill Top residence in Minna, the Niger capital, a press statement quoted by the News Agency of Nigeria said.

Osinabjo, who has not declared openly his intention to vie for the APC’s presidential ticket is under pressure not to contest as his political associate, Mr Bola Tinubu, is interested in the position.

Tinubu was Governor when he appointed Osinbajo as a Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State and was also instrumental to his emergence as Mr Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate in 2015.

IBB said, “Osinbajo has great passion for Nigeria; he is one that can communicate with the country and inspire people among other qualities; he is the best person to lead Nigeria in 2023.”

He added that, “I know the vice president very well; he is a good man; a man who has conviction about Nigeria; a man who can communicate with the country and inspire people.”

He said, “Such a man is worthy person to work with; we need good man to lead Nigeria; a man who has passion for this country’s economy; Nigeria is a good country; the people of Nigeria are good.

“You must learn to understand people and constant discussion is key; I want to convey my best wishes to the vice president through you and I want you to tell him to stay the course; I know it’s not easy but he has the conviction; I wish him the best.”

The former military leader told the group that he accepted to speak to the members because of the person of the vice president and because of his conviction that Mr Osinbajo has what it takes to lead the country.

The National Convener of the organisation, Mr Ojo Foluso, said the group was happy with Mr Babangida’s endorsement.

“We came to consult the oracle and the oracle has spoken; IBB is an oracle because he understands Nigeria,” he said.

He said the group would continue to mount pressure on Mr Osibanjo to show interest in contesting for the presidency in 2023.

The leader of the team, Emma Ejiofor, said the group was ready to work with counsel from prominent citizens like Mr Babangida because of their sound knowledge and understanding of Nigeria.

NAN