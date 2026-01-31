Oyedele Urges Nigerians to File Tax Returns by March 31

(AFRIAN EXAMINER) – Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, has urged Nigerians to file their annual tax returns before the March 31 deadline.

Speaking during a webinar for HR managers, payroll officers, CFOs, and tax managers organised with the Joint Revenue Board, Oyedele stressed that both employers and individuals are required by law to file their returns.

He noted that many Nigerians still fail to comply, particularly with self-assessment returns.

“In many states, more than 90% of taxpayers do not file returns. Even in the most developed states, less than 5% comply,” he said.

Oyedele explained that employees cannot assume their tax obligations end when employers deduct taxes from their salaries. Both under previous and current tax laws, individuals must still file their returns.

He assured that authorities are working to simplify the filing process and emphasised that all Nigerians, including low-income earners, must submit their returns for the previous fiscal year by March 31.

The tax reforms also require businesses that benefit from incentives to disclose them in their returns. Oyedele said this is a new obligation for enterprises to ensure transparency.