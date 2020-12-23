Palace Chief Says Olu Of Warri Indisposed, Not Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Palace of the Olu of Warri has debunked claims that the monarch, Ogiame Ikenwoli, is dead.

This was disclosed in a statement by Chief Clement Maleghemi, Director of Palace Administration, which was issued to the press on Tuesday in Warri.

African Examiner reports that news had emerged that the monarch died allegedly of Covid-19.

Reacting, Maleghemi stated that the monarch was indisposed and currently receiving medical attention by a team of qualified specialists.

“The attention of the Palace of His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, the Olu of Warri has been drawn to News/social media publications announcing the sudden demise of His Majesty.

“We wish to notify the general public that His Majesty is indisposed and currently receiving medical attention by a team of qualified specialists.

“Any further information on the subject would be made known to the general public by the Office of the Traditional Prime Minister of Warri Kingdom, Chief Ayiri Emami, the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom,” Maleghemi said.

