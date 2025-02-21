Parts Of Abuja To Experience Seven-Hour Blackout – TCN

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says that there will be a seven-hour power outage in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement, TCN’s General Manager of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, said the affected areas will experience blackouts on Saturday, February 22, and Sunday, February 23, 2025, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm each day.

She attributed the action to scheduled annual preventive maintenance on two transformers.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria informs the public that its maintenance crew will conduct annual preventive maintenance on the 2x100MVA, TR3 & TR4 transformers at the Apo 132/33kV Transmission Substation in Abuja,” the statement read.

“The planned power interruptions are unavoidable, as Abuja DisCo will be unable to receive bulk power supply from the transformers during the maintenance period. Power supply will be restored to the affected areas upon completion of the maintenance exercise.”

Mbah explained that on Saturday, February 22, the power disruptions will affect the National Hospital, G2 Injection Station, Garki, Area 1, and Asokoro for seven hours.

According to the statement, areas including Apo Legislative Quarters, Apo Resettlement, Gudu, Apo Mechanic, and surrounding areas will also experience a seven-hour power outage.

Mbah explained that the interruption is necessary as Abuja Electricity Distribution Company will be unable to receive bulk power supply from the affected transformers during the maintenance period.

TCN apologised for any inconvenience caused to the affected customers during this time.

“Power supply will be restored once the maintenance exercise is completed. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause the affected electricity customers,” the company said.