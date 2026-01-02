Pastor Chris Okafor Steps Down Temporarily From Pulpit

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The founder of Grace Nation International, also known as Liberation City, Pastor Chris Okafor, has announced that he will temporarily step down from the pulpit.

The development comes amid calls for the cleric to step aside following a relationship scandal involving actress Doris Ogala. However, it remains unclear whether his decision is connected to the controversy and the allegations against him.

Pastor Okafor announced the church’s New Year service on Thursday. He said four pastors under his leadership would minister throughout January 2026.

He named Pastors Sylvester, Kelvin, Oliver, and Shadrach as those who will take charge of the four Sundays in January.

According to him, the period will be used for rest and a personal retreat. He added that it would also allow him and his wife to rest, noting that they had not had time off since their wedding.

The controversy began after a video involving the pastor and a younger partner surfaced online. Following this, actress Doris Ogala and other women accused him of promising them marriage and having relationships with them.

Amid the controversy, Pastor Okafor later got married in another church after Ogala reportedly threatened to disrupt the wedding ceremony.