Pastor Chris Trends On Twitter Over Sermon On Regulation Of Churches Amid COVID-19

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) -Founder and President of Believers Love World, a.k.a Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, is trending on Twitter over his sermon about the Nigerian Government having no right to reduce the time of Sunday services.

It will be recalled that as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the government had reduced the number of worshipers and period of services.



However, Pastor Chris in one of his regular live broadcasts has condemned the decision of the government for trying to regulate churches and determine the duration of the services.

He said: “I am appalled that some people have the audacity to tell us how many hours we can spend in church. How dare you?

“What in the world do you think you are? Your time is short. You cannot tell God’s people how long they can spend in church.”

The cleric stated that since the president did not erect the building, he had no right to stop Christians from worshiping.

He added: “But if you didn’t, you have no right to tell God’s people you’re going to spend one hour or two hours in church.

Reacting, some Nigerians on Twitter have expressed their opinion concerning the view of the cleric. African Examiner extracts some of the tweets.

Santos@Santos_Enugbe writes: “Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is not your mate! He reports to God not to your agenda.”

Pastor Pule Mofokeng @PastorPuleM writes: “It is some Christians in Nigeria that will join the media to attack Pastor Chris for speaking up for the church. We look at this, some government officials attended.”

OkoliEzike Chidera@d_deeney1 writes: “All of you attacking Pastor Chris oyakhilome do you know what you’re saying?? And most of you don’t read your Bible na BBNaija you dae watch. And when a spirit filled man speaks you open your mouth and attack him.”

Your oversea boyfriend@joshuaumoh6 writes: “Pastor chris oyakhilome’s anger no fit boil rice mbok.. Make him dey one side abeg.”

JOEPRAIZE@joepraize writes: “The only voice that should rule and dictate for the church of Jesus Christ is THE VOICE OF JESUS.”

Endie Umunna @EndieUmunna writes: “Nigerian newspapers and blogs think that Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is addressing the Nigerian government & Buhari. You guys are so obtuse in reasoning and veil is covering your thinking faculties. Pastor is addressing the ‘DEEP STATE’ directly.”

IFA FUNSHO@funshographix writes: “Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is just angry because money is not coming into the church like before. A man of God who can’t go into isolation center to heal people but complaining about hours people are spending in church. A very business orientated man with jheri curl on his head.”