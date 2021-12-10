Minimum Wage: Enugu LGA Chairmen, Assures NLC, NUJ, CSOs Of Disposition To Pay Workers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Local government workers in Enugu state, South East Nigeria, may soon start smiling home with the new minimum wage salary package like their other colleagues in the Ministries and agencies, as the Council Chairmen have expressed their disposition towards doing the needful in that regard .

This followed a passionate appeal to the Council area boss by the leadership of the State Branch of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), under the watch of Comrade Virginus Nwobodo.

African Examiner reports that members of Nigeria Union of Local government Employees (NULGE) and primary school teachers in the 17 Council areas of the state, are yet to receive the new minimum Wage salary being enjoyed by their colleagues in the Ministries and agencies.

Worried by the situation, the State NLC Chairman, had continued to mount pressure on all the local government area helmsmen, urging them to deliberate the issue at their umbrella body, the Association of Local government of Nigeria, (ALGON) with a view to commencing it’s implementation from January 2022.

Comrade Nwobodo reiterated the appeal Thursday at Enugu East, North, South, Nkanu West, Awgu, Udi and Oji River Council areas of the state, during the ongoing good governance Tour of LGAS embarked upon by NLC, the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ) and Civil Society organizations CSOs to appraise the performance of the local government Chiefs in the last two years.

The NLC Chairman, stated that the non- implementation of the new minimum wage at the local government areas has continued to make life unbearable for NULGE members and primary school teachers with their families in the state.

All the Chairmen who responded to the NLC appeal, had assured that once they are through with the technical aspect of the implementation process, they would not hesitate in commencing payment.

At Enugu East Council area, where the Executive Chairman, Hon. Alex Ugwu, presented his score card to the good governance team, it was observed that his administration has done close to 20 projects in different sectors since assumption office in 2020.

Similarly, his colleague in Enugu South, LGA, Hon. Monday Eneh, also presented a total of 17 completed and ongoing projects, even as he promised to do the needful regarding the new Minimum Wage when the time comes.

The team equally visited Nkanu West Council area, where a retired Deputy Controller of Customs, Chief Nwabueze Nnamani, is in charge.

He promised to equally commence payment of the new salary scale once all the grey areas are sorted out, adding that his administration is workers friendly, and has done no fewer than 20 projects since inception.

Other Chairmen who have also presented their score cards to the good governance appraisal team includes, the Awgu Council area Chairman, Hon. Pedro Okwudili Nwankwo, and Ifeanyi Agu of Udi Council area.

The duo, have also completed projects in several sectors, such as water, road, Electricity, hospital, among others.

All the Council Bosses, who spoke during the visits, had appreciated the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for giving them free hands to operate.