PDP Begins e-Registration Exercise In Enugu Despite Lingering Crisis

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As political parties prepares ahead of the 2027 general elections in Nigeria, the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has announced consolidation of e-registration of members in Enugu state, South East Nigeria, just as the state chairman, Barrister Steve Orurou has dismissed Purported reports of parallel congresses in the area.

He described the reports as baseless, urging members of the public to ignore it.

Addressing newsmen Wednesday in Enugu during a training of both ward and local government area agents that will carry out the registration at the grassroots, the state Caretaker Committee Chairman, stated that the political programme marks a critical step in strengthening the party’s structure ahead of future elections.

Orurou, also urged members to intensify efforts towards boosting enrollment, stressing that the registration exercise is very vital to the party.

He said “About 260 ward representatives are here, along with local government coordinators and other party stewards.

The Chairman further explained that “the purpose of this gathering is to keep them abreast of the essence of achieving the required membership numbers for the PDP, because PDP is Enugu State, and Enugu State is PDP,”

According to the chairman, the success of the e-registration exercise must reflect in actual membership figures.

“That must translate into actual membership. It’s not just about talk—you know, talk is cheap. The reality is that our people, in their numbers, must be properly captured,” declared.

Orurou , noted that the electronic registration process requires deliberate sensitisation, especially in rural communities.

He stated that “Because of the rigorous processes and stringent registration procedures, we need to educate people so that those in rural areas can be included. They are not very media-savvy,”

The Enugu state PDP boss, therefore, called on party officials at all levels to act swiftly in driving the registration process.

“Those who are in the vanguard of this exercise must act expeditiously. The only way this can happen is for leadership to create a framework through which ordinary people can be easily reached,”.

The Chairman, who acknowledged progress recorded so far, called for increased momentum.

He added that “We have been engaged in the registration process for a while, and we are not doing badly. But I want more speed.

“I want us to capture more people. By the end of next week, we should be able to assess how far we have gone,”

Commenting further on the reports of parallel congresses of the party in the state, he described such claims as illegitimate and lacking legal backing.

“People can gather for jamborees—it is their right. But if you are talking about PDP, it is the most nonsensical thing I have ever seen in my life”.

“You cannot build something on nothing and expect it to stand. The Court of Appeal judgment was very clear—it suspended all the gladiators on their side, including Sam Anyanwu and others.”

The Chairman further argued that any structures formed under such circumstances were invalid.

“If they were suspended, and that suspension was upheld by the Court of Appeal, on what basis did they set up committees at the state level” he asked

He insisted that “they acted in chaos and without regard for the law. It is a complete waste of time,” he posited.

On the issue of growing concerns on possible deregistration of the party due to internal disputes by the national electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission INECC, Oruruo dismissed such fears, stressing that the leadership was focused on compliance with electoral requirements.

“While they are busy gallivanting and talking about congresses, we are focused on meeting all the requirements to avoid deregistration. That is exactly what we are doing here,”

He however, likened the situation to a custody battle, accusing some actors of working against the party’s interest.

“It is like a case of two people claiming ownership of a child—one wants the child split in two, while the other wants to preserve it. Those creating confusion are merely hirelings,”

The Chairman, equally expressed optimism on reconciliation within the party, but added that legal options remain open.

“We want compromise, consensus, peace, and dialogue. But whether we reach a settlement or not, we will continue to the Supreme Court. We cannot allow our party to be destroyed,”.

Asked if it’s possible for the lingering crisis would be resolved before the deadline set by (INEC), he acknowledged concerns but expressed confidence in the party’s resilience.

“PDP will survive, but it must get its act together quickly to qualify to field candidates in the elections. That is why we are doing everything possible to mobilise more members,” he said.

Orurou, who said he remains the authentic chairman of the party in the state, cited a court ruling backing his position as state chairman.

He disclosed that “We went to court and obtained a judgment declaring me as chairman, and stating that no national authority can remove me except through a properly conducted congress,” he said.

“At the state level, I remain fully in charge, based on the court’s pronouncement. Until that ruling is vacated, nobody else can claim to be chairman here. Anyone making such a claim is simply joking.”

He averred that despite the internal wrangling confronting the party, the PDP remains firmly under control in Enugu state, and focuses on strengthening its base through the ongoing e-registration exercise.