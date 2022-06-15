PDP Panel Okays Wike As Atiku’s Running Mate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Panel has recommended Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike as running mate to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

It took the decision yesterday after a marathon meeting of the National Advisory Committee, an ad-hoc panel set up by the party leadership to recommend a suitable running mate for the candidate, took the decision yesterday.

It was gathered that Wike was picked following a voice vote. He polled 16 votes out of 20.

Three other governors – Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) were dropped for the Rivers governor.

The panel is chaired by PDP Deputy National Chairman (North), Ambassador Umar Damagum.

Other members include PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, Governors Samuel Ortom (Benue), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi).

Also on the panel are former governors Sule Lamido (Jigawa), Ahmed Makarfi (Kaduna), Liyel Imoke (Cross River) and Babangida Aliyu (Niger).

Senator Philip Aduda (FCT), Reps Minority Leader Ndudi Elumelu and former Senate President David Mark are also members.

It was gathered that Atiku has on May 30 offered Wike the vice presidential slot but the governor was said to have pleaded for time to enable him to make consultations.

It was further learnt that Governor Ortom was consulted by Wike.

According to sources, Ortom encouraged Wike to accept the offer.