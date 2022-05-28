PDP Presidential Primary Accreditation Of Delegates Commences

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than 811 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates are undergoing accreditation at the national convention ground in MKO Abiola International Stadium, Abuja.

The exercise will enable the party’s national delegates to decide the presidential flag bearer.

The delegates are drawn from the 774 local government areas of the country.

At the venue with heavy security presence, the delegates are accredited by geopolitical zones.

The PDP officials with books containing the names and the local government areas cross-check and give tags carrying the names of the delegates.

They are accredited with their means of identification which include driver licence, INEC Permanent Voter Cards, National Identity Cards.