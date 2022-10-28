PDP Slams Gov. Ayade Over Yearly Budget

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Cross River State says Thursday’s presentation of the N330 Billion Budget of Quantum Infinitum by Governor Ben Ayade is madness and embarrassing.

Speaking in a media interview ,the chairman of the party, Vena Ikem said: “It is madness to budget in a single year N330 Billion whereas the entire revenue accruals to the State from the federation account from 2015, June when he took over to July 2022 is N249 Billion.

“This irresponsible pretension to budgeting is an embarrassment to the State and has gone on for seven years.”

According to the PDP chairman, Governor Ayade is only making fun of himself, as the whole country had seen him as a jester.

He also stated that details from the National Bureau of Statistics had indicated the shallowness of the budget as it is a worthless piece of expenditure planning.