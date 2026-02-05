PDP Warns INEC Against Recognising Wike-Linked Faction

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) does not have the power to decide or impose leadership on the party.

In a statement released on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, the PDP reacted to INEC’s recent meeting with some individuals claiming to represent a National Caretaker Committee of the party.

The PDP said those invited by INEC are former members who are not recognised by the party’s constitution. It described the so-called caretaker committee as unknown to the PDP.

The party warned that INEC’s action could create tension and threaten peace but said it would handle the matter through legal means.

According to the statement, the PDP is disappointed that INEC went ahead with the meeting despite ongoing cases at the Court of Appeal. The party noted that some of the judgments being relied on by INEC are still under legal challenge.

“The expectation is that an impartial umpire would have exercised restraint, given the pendency of these cases,” the party said.

The PDP urged its members across the country to remain calm, expressing confidence that the Court of Appeal will soon give rulings on all issues related to the party’s leadership.

The party also reaffirmed that its “Rebirth Movement” is still on track under the leadership of Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN. It added that despite the current challenges, the PDP remains united and determined to present itself as a strong alternative to the ruling party, which it accused of causing hardship for Nigerians.