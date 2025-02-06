Petitions: PDP Disciplinary Committee Invites Ortom, Anyanwu, Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) disciplinary committee has invited a former governor of Benue State Samuel Ortom, Samuel Anyanwu, and others.

This followed a meeting of the committee in Abuja on Wednesday where it “considered five (5) petitions received so far”. It said “following a detailed review of the petitions noted that the first set of petitions was against some key members of the National Working Committee (NWC)”.

“The Committee came to the conclusion that in order not to jeopardize the ongoing reconciliatory efforts of the Governors’ Forum and the Board of Trustees, took a decision to step down those three (3) of the petitions against the top NWC members,” the chairman of the PDP committee Tom Ikimi said in a statement.

“The second set of petitions which were set down for enquiry are those against former Governor of Benue State, His Excellency Dr. Samuel Ortom and 10 others and the petition against Distinguished Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

“Accordingly, the National Disciplinary Committee resolved to invite the affected persons to appear before the Committee on Wednesday, 12th February 2025 at the Legacy House, Maitama, Abuja.”

The committee reiterated its resolve to ensure discipline within the party, restoration of the PDP’s integrity, and deal with matters fairly.

“Therefore,” Ikimi said, “all those with genuine grievances against any member of the Party should take advantage of this Standing Committee and follow due process in bringing up their complaints.”