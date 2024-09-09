Petrol Price Hike Will Soon Change For The Best – Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Worldwide has expressed optimism that the recent petrol price hike will soon change for the best, following the economic policies being implemented by the the Federal Government

This is contained in a statement in Abuja on Sunday by the Acting National Leader of the group, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu.

Okpalaezeukwu commended the ongoing reforms by the Federal Government to restructure the petroleum industry, adding that petrol price hike was one of the measures to change the sector for the overall interest of the country.

Okpalaezeukwu, who blamed fuel crisis on the bad governance and mismanagement by the previous governments, said this was part of the group’s resolution after its 52nd Extraordinary National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja.

According to him, the present administration of President Bola Tinubu is not responsible for the fuel crisis.

Okpalaezeukwu said, “We have had a fruitful deliberation with the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri and his team where we expressed our concerns.

“We emphasised the need for continuous and unrelenting reforms of the petroleum sector with policies that would benefit the ordinary people and improve the overall well-being of Nigeria.

“We acknowledge the challenges inherent in the removal of subsidy and the impact of Infrastructural deficiencies in the sector, and we are very proud of the uncommon achievements recorded so far by President Tinubu-led administration ranging from increase in crude oil production.

”We therefore declare our solidarity and support to the genuine efforts and commitment of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and other collaborating agencies and entities especially the NNPCL.

“We advocate for more effective and impactful community and youth engagement and development in ways that shall control restiveness and further address sabotage, vandalism and theft in the sector.

“We shall continue to engage with the Ministry and participate in their various development activities and programmes in order to maximise impact and serve the purpose”. (NAN)