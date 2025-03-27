P’Harcourt Refinery Achieves 180-Day Non-Stop Operation — PETROAN

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Oil marketers under the aegis of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association Nigeria has commended the Federal Government and the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited for reportedly running the revamped Port Harcourt refinery for 180 days non-stop.

A statement by its Publicity Secretary, Joseph Obele, PETROAN commended Tecnimont Nigeria Limited “for their professionalism and expertise in delivering a world-class rehabilitation project.”

The association also commended the host communities for their cooperation and support during the rehabilitation process.

“The refinery, which was commissioned in October 2024, has been running continuously for 180 days, up to March, a remarkable feat that underscores the effectiveness of the rehabilitation project,” PETROAN said in a statement.

It added, “PETROAN is pleased to note that its members are currently loading diesel and kerosene from the refinery, while NNPCL retail marketers are loading PMS. This development has not only ensured a steady supply of petroleum products but has also helped to eliminate the circulation of fake kerosene and diesel in the market.”

The refinery, which had been dormant for over 20 years, was revamped with a loan secured from Afreximbank and executed by Tecnimont Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of the Maire Tecnimont Group.

It was relaunched for operations in November 2024.

The association also lauded the managing director of the Port Harcourt Refining Company, Ibrahim Onoja, for his dedication to ensuring the successful rehabilitation and operation of the refinery.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority was also recognised for its regulatory oversight and support in ensuring the safe and efficient operation of the refinery

It extend special appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for making funds available for the rehabilitation of the refinery; the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, for his supervision and guidance throughout the rehabilitation process; the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Mele Kyari, for his leadership and commitment to the project; and the Managing Director of NNPC Retail Ltd, Hubb Stockman, for the effective marketing of all the products from the refinery.