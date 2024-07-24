Planned Protest Against Tinubu Government Political – Wike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Neysom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says the planned protest against President Bola Tinubu administration is politically motivated.

Wike stated this on Tuesday, while interacting with journalists after inspection of the Karshi to Apo Road construction project awarded 13 years ago.

“Let’s tell ourselves the simple truth. If we are playing politics let’s say we are playing politics; if we want to be sincere to ourselves, let’s be sincere to ourselves and help our country.

“The country is rotten. You know that the country is rotten, and a government has just come to see what it can do to at least, move it from where we are to a certain level, and you say that miracle must be performed within one year.

“You are here now, we are talking about a project that was awarded 13 good years ago, what has happened? Nothing.

“Now a government has come to see how it can fix all these things and we are in too much of a hurry demanding that it must be done now.

“It is not possible. The protest is a political protest,” he said.

The minister acknowledged that people were not happy due to hunger and unemployment, adding, however, that the current administration was not responsible for the current level of unemployment in the country.

According to him, the Tinubu led-administration is working hard to put things together, which of course will take some time.

“So, let’s not listen to political protesters and political jobbers who just want to be popular. You know there are some people who believe that if they don’t criticise, they will not be popular.

“We are going to elections very soon; these are political gimmicks.

“Just know that the government is a serious government and working to solve the problem.

“We believe that things will turn around, but we should be patient with the government,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigerians in some sections of the country have planned to embark on a week-long protest over hunger and insecurity.

While some groups and individuals have distanced themselves from the planned protest, others insisted it must hold to draw the attention of the government and the international community to the sufferings of Nigerians. (NAN)