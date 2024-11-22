Police Arrest Suspects Over Murder Of 70-Year-Old Woman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Police Command, through its Anti-Kidnapping Tactical Squad, has arrested two suspects namely, Ikechukwu Okoye (male, aged 33) and Juliet Ogbodo (female, aged 39), both of Onuorie-Obuno in Akpugo Community, Nkanu West Council Area over alledged kidnapping, murder, and burying of Mrs. Mary Nwatu, a 70-year-old woman, in a shallow grave sometimes in September 2024.

Preliminary investigations according to the Command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, revealed that the victim was reported missing on September 15, 2024, after all efforts to locate her proved unsuccessful.

“A statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, said “on October 5, 2024, Ikechukwu Okoye, identified as the principal suspect and a kinsman of the victim, began contacting her children, demanding a ransom of six million Naira (N6,000,000.00).

“Upon his arrest, which followed credible intelligence reports, Okoye confessed to kidnapping Mrs. Nwatu on September 14, 2024, around 8:00 a.m.

“He stated that the victim came to their house to look for his mother when he kidnapped, murdered, and buried her in a shallow grave inside an uncompleted building in the compound.

“Ikechukwu Okoye also confessed to demanding a ransom from the victim’s children, initially asking for six million Naira (N6,000,000.00), which was later negotiated to three million Naira (N3,000,000.00).

“He eventually received payment of twenty thousand Naira (N20,000.00), which was for him to allow the children to hear their mother’s voice via the phone before further payments.

“On her part, Juliet Ogbodo, who is Okoye’s intimate girlfriend, confessed to being aware of the crime but failed to report it to the police or any other relevant authorities.

“The victim’s remains have been exhumed and deposited at a mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Ndukwe added that “The suspects, along with any other individuals found complicit in this heinous crime, will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations.”