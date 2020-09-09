Police Nab Cleric For Raping 12-Year-Old Girl

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The police in Anambra state, Southeast Nigeria, have apprehended a 38 year old Cleric, identified as Chukwudi Ndubuisi, of Ekpunegbu village in Nnewi Council Area of the State, for allegedly raping a 12 year old daughter of his neighbour.

Spokesman for Anambra police Command, Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this to newsmen in Awka, the state capital on Tuesday, said the suspect was arrested by police operatives attached to Nnewi Division.

According to him, after the arrest, police detectives took the victim to the hospital for a medical examination where penetration and laceration of her hymen were confirmed by the medical doctor.

“The suspect has voluntarily confessed to the crime, and the case was transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department for investigations as directed by the state commissioner of police, (CP), John Abang

He added that the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution as soon as investigation is concluded.

Spread the love





















