Police Nab Suspect With Female Private Part, Rescue Kidnap Victim

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Joint Security team comprising Police attached to the Awada Police Station in Anambra state and Vigilante operatives in the area have arrested a male suspect, Samuel Eze aged 25 years with a woman’s breast.

He was apprehended by security operatives on patrol along Jude Onyekwere Street, Awada, Obosi today 6th, Sunday July 2025 at about 3.30pm.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday by SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO.

He said “It was recovered immediately and deposited at the morgue for preservation, while the suspect is undergoing interrogations for necessary Police investigative actions and prosecution”

“In another development, the Police Officers attached to the Rapid Response Squad, acting on credible information, rescued a kidnapped driver at 12.45 pm on 4th July, 2025.

“The team also recovered a truck loaded with Custard powder worth N9,500,000 (Nine Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira) only and arrested three suspects involved in the criminal act.

According to Ikenga, “the suspects, all males: Udegenyi Ugochukwu aged 38 years, Anayochukwu Okonkwo aged 47 years and Good Odigili aged 47 years confessed that the goods were to be delivered to a Warehouse at Asaba, Delta State before they abducted the driver tied him in the bush and diverted the goods to Enugwu Ukwu”

“The State Police Command wishes to inform members of the public of a suspected stolen and abandoned but recovered custom colour Toyota Sienna, Reg No: 736 JP with an inscription on the body “Forum of Accountants Delta State” by Police Operatives from Obosi Division by 4.30 pm on 5th July, 2025 while on patrol along Okpuno – Umuota Village, Obosi”.

“Given the above, the Command invites anyone or any group looking for any of the vehicles as highlighted above, to come with valid proof/evidence of ownership for verification and possible collection, please.”