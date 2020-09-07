Political Crisis: ANC Expected To Arrive Zimbabwe Tuesday

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER)-South Africa’s ruling ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule is expected to lead a 10-member delegation to meet Zimbabwe’s Zanu-PF counterparts on Tuesday.

The meeting is expected to discuss among other issues, the crisis in Zimbabwe although President Mnangagwa and his government have remained in denial saying there is no crisis in the country.

However, while confirming the visit, Zanu-PF’s director for information and publicity Tafadzwa Mugwadi could not give the agenda of the meeting.

“The meeting will discuss challenges faced by both parties either side of the Limpopo river as the sister liberation movements seek to cement relationships while wading off challenges,” he said.

While the Emerson Mnangagwa government has been facing stern criticism from its citizens, similar incidents have lately been taking place in South Africa where some sections have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa for failing to lead his country and to act on crisis in Zimbabwe as African Union chair.

Early last month President Ramaphosa appointed and sent Dr Sydney Mufamadi and former speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete as his envoys to Zimbabwe following reports of a human rights crisis which the Zimbabwe government has dismissed as “social media talk pushed by the country’s detractors.”

The envoys met with President Mnangagwa before sneaking out of the country without engaging opposition parties and civic groups, a move that was widely criticized by Zimbabweans.

Opposition political parties and civic groups have been pressuring President Ramaphosa to act on Zimbabwe until last week’s ANC national executive committee meeting resolved to send a delegation to Zimbabwe.

It’s not yet clear who the other members of the delegation will be.

Spread the love





















