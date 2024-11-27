Port Harcourt Refinery: ‘Focus On Achievements,’ NNPCL Tells Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL)has advised Nigerians to concentrate on the enormous progress made in bringing the Port Harcourt refinery online and steer clear of “malicious claims” that it is not producing refined products

”We urge Nigerians to focus on the remarkable achievements being realized under the able and progressive leadership of President Bola Tinubu, GCFR, and to support efforts aimed at delivering more dividends to the nation.”

”Malicious attacks on clear progress only undermine the significant strides made by NNPC Ltd. and the country,” a statement by the company’s spokesperson Olufemi Soneye, read hours after announcing the commencement of production operations on Tuesday.

According to Soneye, the Port Harcourt refinery is operating at 70% of its installed capacity

”We are, however, aware of unfounded claims by certain individuals suggesting that the refinery is not producing products. For clarity, the Old Port Harcourt Refinery is currently operating at 70% of its installed capacity, with plans to ramp up to 90%. The refinery is producing the following daily outputs:”

”It is worth noting that the refinery incorporates crack C5, a blending component

from our sister company, Indorama Petrochemicals (formerly Eleme

Petrochemicals), to produce gasoline that meets the required specifications. Blending is a standard practice in refineries globally, as no single unit can produce gasoline that fully complies with any country’s standards without such processes,” he said.

The refinery’s daily outputs are Straight-Run Gasoline (Naphtha) blended into 1.4 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS or petrol), Kerosene: 900,000 litres.

Other petroleum fractions include Automotive Gas Oil (AGO or Diesel): 1.5 million litres, Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO): 2.1 million litres and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG): Additional volumes

He also revealed that the new Port Harcourt refinery would commence operations soon

”Additionally, we have made substantial progress on the new Port Harcourt

Refinery, which will begin operations soon without prior announcements.”