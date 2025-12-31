Presidency Says Obi Will End Up As Atiku’s Running Mate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency has reacted to former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi’s defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, said on Wednesday that Obi is likely to end up as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate in the 2027 elections, similar to the 2019 experience.

Onanuga criticised Obi for leaving the Labour Party, which he used to pursue his presidential ambition, describing him as lacking the leadership pedigree needed for the presidency beyond being a successful importer.

“Obi is so blind that he cannot see all these achievements, as he jumped from Labour to ADC, where he will play second fiddle and end up being Atiku’s running mate in 2027, like we witnessed in 2019,” Onanuga said.

Obi officially joined the ADC on Wednesday in Enugu, alongside other Southeast leaders.