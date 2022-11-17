Presidency: Tinubu ‘ll Take Care Of Igbos, South-East Votes Going To APC – Umahi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State says that the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu will take care of Igbos if elected.

Umahi disclosed this during the inauguration of the Ebonyi Governor’s Lodge on Wednesday in Abuja as he assured Tinubu that the South-East would vote for him in 2023.

“So, we welcome Asiwaju and the governors to Ebonyi State for the mother of all rallies. Your excellency, you will see what an engineer can do when you come.

“We are not hiding to say that you are our candidate, and you will take care of South-East people, and all our votes will go to APC. There is no mistake about that.

“So, the people of the South-East, we have spoken. I am the Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, so I speak on their behalf,” he said.