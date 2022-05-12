Presidential Race: I’ll Address Hunger, Ensure Shared Prosperity For Nigerians – Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – APC presidential aspirant Bola Tinubu has assured the people of Gombe State that he will curb hunger and ensure shared prosperity in the country if elected President of Nigeria in 2023.

Tinubu said this in Gombe when he paid homage to the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu-Abubakar III.

Tinubu was in Gombe to meet All Progressives Congress (APC ) members and party delegates preparatory to the forthcoming party’s primary election.

He stated that he would work together with successful governors and all stakeholders to make things better for the country.

“If elected as the President of Nigeria and Insha Allah I will be, I will work with the successful governors to make things better.

“We will work and banish hunger, we will work and reset Nigeria’s prosperity so that all of us will enjoy the reward of our labour in this country.”

He said he was at the Emir’s palace to ask for prayers and seek his blessings so that his dream would be actualised.

I am here to pay my respect before I meet with the delegates and our party members,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome speech, Gov Inuwa Yahaya said the prominent leader came to seek the delegates’ support preparatory to the party’s primaries.

“No need for further introduction, he is a politician per excellence and leader by example.

“He is another important person that we feel he also has the quality to lead the country and take it to promise land,” he explained.

In his response, the emir said “the name Jagaban is a household name in Nigeria, your record as Lagos state Governor speaks for itself.

“Your success in Internally Generated Revenue has set Lagos State on the path of economic independence.

“As a political leader and mentor of Political leaders, I commend you for the visit and the respect you have for people of Gombe.”