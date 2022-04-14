Prime Minister Of Ivory Coast Patrick Achi Resigns

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Alassane Ouattara on Wednesdays said that Ivorian Prime Minister, Patrick Achi, has tendered his resignation and that of his government.

Speaking at the opening of outgoing Prime Minister Patrick Achi’s last cabinet meeting, Ouattara stated that he had accepted the government’s resignation and would “from next week appoint a new prime minister, who will come to me to propose a streamlined government”.

“I have decided to reduce the number of government ministers in order to strengthen government effectiveness and bearing in mind the current world economic situation.

“It is crucial to reduce state spending and steer it towards social and security resilience”, he said.

As at the time of filing this report, Ouattara did not give reasons for the resignation but he paid tribute to the outgoing prime minister.

“Throughout the past year, despite the exceptional conditions arising from the pandemic as well as the complex regional security environment, you have demonstrated commitment and determination”, he said.

African Examiner writes that Achi, 66, was appointed in April after his predecessor, Hamed Bakayoko, died of cancer in March.