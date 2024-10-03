Reactions As Wizkid Says Davido Is ‘Wack! No Talent!’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The long-standing rivalry between popular Nigerian singers, Wizkid and Davido flared up late hours on October 1, 2024 and it generated reactions across social media.

It all began when Wizkid took to the microblogging platform, X with a subliminal tweet, “Beg me! just like …” It wasn’t long before some of his fans and other netizens to figure out that he was shading his colleague, Davido as the latter went viral in a video where he was seen pleading for his love interest, not to leave him.

An X user, reacting to Wizkid’S post asked: “So if you no beef @davido your song won’t sell ??,” he replied, “I don’t beef wack niggas! We all know he’s wack! No talent!”

The response of Wizkid has sparked reactions as many expressed their dissatisfaction to the unending feud between the duo. The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:



Popular OAP Do2dtun took to the platform saying: “This is the longest rivalry in the history of Nigerian entertainment. We are tired!”

Also, controversial social media personality Daniel Regha berated Wizkid, saying, “Wizkid claims Davido is a “wack” artiste with ‘no talent’, but forgets one thing he (Wizkid) wouldn’t be where he is today without Davido. His rivalry with the ‘No talent’ artiste keeps his relevance to this day. And lyrically speaking, none is superior to the other.”

“Wizkid, you can’t be talking about ‘mids’ when you yourself have not dropped a hit song for years; And mind your language,” Regha added.

An X user writes: “Wizkid will be on his own smoking Igbo & eating suya but this other guy’s camp will be shading and insulting him If he decides to talk, y’all will say ‘he started it, he’s looking for clouting, he’s too troublesome’. Hypocrites!!!!!!”

However, some netizens were of the view that Wizkid should be cancelled, “We all agree we are cancelling Wizkid tonight right, enough is enough let’s go”.

“Fan banters, we know as we dey do am as fans. But you and your fcked up team have been doing this sh!t for years. Thinking ” Wizkid no go talk” as usual, na there una miscalculate this time. Obsessed niggga,” @femiPedro writes.