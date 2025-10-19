‘PRODA Can Reduce Nigeria’s Import Dependency –Board Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The governing Board Chairman of Project Development Institute PRODA Enugu, of the Ministry of Innovation science and Technology Hon. Donatus Eyinnaya Agu, has declared that if properly funded, the agency has the potential of reducing Nigeria and Africa’s import dependency as well as create a robust economic self-reliance space in the country.

He stated this Thursday while speaking with newsmen shortly after touring some facilities at the agency as part of the board members’ two day working visit to PRODA.

According to him, “today’s visit is an eye opener, I am deeply impressed with the potential that lies in PRODA. We want to appreciate the founding fathers of this great establishment, those who initiated the idea.

“We need to let the world know that PRODA has a lot to offer, it has the potential of reducing import dependency, create economic self reliance and indigenous economic process”

“Under the federal government renewed hope Agenda, PRODA is one of the agencies that will be properly cued into the system, and we are prepared to synergize and interact with booth agencies and bodies for the purpose of harnessing the capability of potentials and the resources, because am also deeply impressed by the human capital I have seen here.

“The expertise, technical creativity and zeal among the workers is commendable. And we know that PRODA is for business to the world, and it is here to provide an alternative to importation.”

Agu, however, applauded the management team of the agency for making the place functional, despite numerous challenges like other government owned establishments.

“I am comfortable with the management team under the watch of the Director- General Egr. Peter Okwudili Ogbobe. We want to build a PRODA that will be under collaborative collaboration. Input based on industrial and social harmony” he stated.

“So, we are calling on the world to come to PRODA and see things for themselves. There is so much ingenuity in the place. There is so much commitment and passion among the staff, so to that end, I will say a new chapter has opened in the agency.

The Chairman pledged the board’s commitment in Fostering partnerships with the private sector, and other stakeholders to harness technological breakthroughs for national development

Welcoming the visitors earlier, the Director General/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PRODA, Engr Ogbobe, congratulated the chairman for his appointment, saying your “appointment as Chairman of the Institute is auspicious and apt, especially at this stage in the nation’s life, where there is renewed emphasis on the diversification of the economy to chart a path, through the economic recovery and growth plan, for sustainable technological development”

“Having followed your careers over the years, we are confident that your legacy will continue to encourage our proud tradition of involvement in worthwhile Research and Development activities.

“As you get acquainted with the activities of the Institute, and with your wealth of experience as an astute leader and accomplished gentleman, PRODA is poised to ascend to the next level.

“It may interest the Chairman to know that PRODA was a creation of the defunct East Central State Government under Edict No. 11 of 1971.

The PRODA boss added that “It was charged with the broad function of generating and catalyzing industrialization by carrying out industrial research from the laboratory stage to the pilot plant scale, and by rendering consultancy services to Governments, industry and individuals.

” It is, therefore, one of the oldest Research Institutes in the Federal Ministry of Innovation Science and Technology (FIMST).

“When in 1976, the East Central State was split into Anambra and Imo States, The Federal Government recognized the need not to break down PRODA into smaller, separate parts by the emerging states and hence took it over as a Federal Government Research Institute under Decree No.5 of 1977: still retaining its acronym ‘PRODA’ and motto: “Industrialization Through Self-Reliance.

” Most of the Research and Development products are designed for sustainable industrial growth through self-reliance.

“PRODA’s motto, “Industrialization through self-reliance,” underscores its commitment to facilitating the nation’s journey toward technological self-sufficiency. This entails producing the necessary capital goods for SMEs to utilize local raw materials in manufacturing consumer goods.

He informed that chairman that “PRODA currently operates from three main locations at Ekulu, Iva valley, Independence Layout, and Emene Industrial Layout, Emene.

“The Ekulu Workshop Complex Iva Valley, Enugu is the pre-indepence pottery plant property inherited. from the defunct East Central State Government. This location houses the Mechanical, Chemical and Electrical Engineering Workshops/Machinery and the Bricks/Ceramics Production Workshops/Machinery.

“Due to the erosion threat at the workshop, the Institute Temporary relocated some of its equipment. However, with the strong Intervention of the then Honourable Minister of Innovation, Science, Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu of the blessed memory, through the Ecological Funds Office, PRODA was able to reclaim the areas affected with erosion, however, this location is still being threatened with fallen fences and related insecurity. No. 3 Independence layout location was previously the headquarters location, but now it serves as the extension services division, the training school and the consultancy section of the Institute.

” The Emene Industrial Layout location is the new headquarters, which development started in 1983. Significant efforts have been made to develop some critical infrastructures including workshops, administrative building and laboratories.

“In addition, PRODA is developing liaison offices across the six geopolitical zones aimed to drive Industrialization with focus on SMEs.

” The Projects which are still ongoing are located at Osun State, Zamfara State, Cross River State, Plateau State, Imo State and Gombe State.

He added that “The aim of the project is to create offices for the domestication of the Institute’s R&D products in the six geopolitical zones as well as wider spread, PRODA has been instrumental in fostering local capabilities in the regional manufacturing sector, as evidenced by the proliferation of numerous small-scale enterprises

” It may interest you to note Sir, that Science, Technology and Innovation holds the key to the progress and development of any nation, Nigeria inclusive, Technology plays a fundamental role in wealth creation, improvement of the quality of life and real economic growth and transformation in any society.

“And the Institute is at the forefront for repositioning the Nigerian economy for better. We most sincerely commend the efforts of the Ministry of Innovation Science and Technology for its relentless drive, through its various policies and programmes to make Science, Technology and Innovation the live wire for the Nation’s economy”

“Our Research and Development (R&D) mandate has seen us impact on all geo-political zones of the country. Our focus on primary processing and value addition has contributed markedly to the reduction of poverty and youth restiveness.