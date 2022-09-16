PSC Management Appoints Retired Supreme Court Judge, Ogunbiyi As Acting Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the resignation of the former Chairman of the Police Service Commission PSC, Alhaji Musiliu Adeola Kunbi Smith, on health ground, members of the Commission’s management, have nominated one of their colleague, retired Supreme Court Judge, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, as the Acting Chairman.

The nomination is in pursuant to Schedule 2(4) sub-section 2 (2) of the Police Service Commission Establishment Act 2001.

A statement made available to African Examiner Thursday by the Head, press and public Relations of the Commission, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, said “Members of the Management of the Commission met yesterday, Wednesday, September 14th, 2022, and nominated a colleague, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, as the acting Chairman pending the appointment of a new Chairman by Mr. President.

“Justice Ogunbiyi who was until her nomination the Commissioner (1) in the Commission and next in hierarchy to the former Chairman, expressed her appreciation to her colleagues for the confidence reposed on her and pledged to run an inclusive administration based on the rule of law.

According to the statement, “She said the Commission deserves the best and promised to ensure that the Management will do everything possible to give the Staffs, a Commission they will be proud of.

“We will do our best by the grace of God and I believe our best will be good enough” Ani Quoted Justice Ogunbiyi as saying.

“Meanwhile the Joint Union Congress of the Commission has suspended it’s strike action to allow the new Management to look into its demands.

“The present Management of the Commission was inaugurated on the 25th of July 2018 and is expected to exit on the 24th of July 2023.