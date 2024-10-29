PSC Promotes 4 Officers Who Acquire PhD; Teach At Police Academy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Service Commission PSC on Tuesday, October 29th 2024, promoted four Police Officers currently teaching at the Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, who have successfully completed different academic programmes and acquired PhD certificates.

It said the Officers, who appeared before the Commission today, are CSP Favour Fadawag; Inspector Shide Sunday; Inspector Oparaji Benjamin Chetachi Ukwu and Inspector Benjamin Wanger.

CSP Fadawag was promoted to Assistant Commissioner of Police while the three Inspectors were promoted to Assistant Superintendents of Police for now until they are confirmed for further proper placement.

Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu who presided over the extraordinary Management Meeting of the Commission disclosed that other Police Officers with additional professional certificates and have been engaged in such professional duties such as Lawyers will soon be upgraded in line with the public Service requirements.

The commission’s spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, quoted Argungu as saying that the PSC will henceforth encourage merit and personal development as motivation to greater dedication and commitment to duty.

The Chairman noted that the Commission will continue to promote transparency and accountability in the conduct of its constitutional mandate and assured serving Police Officers that their welfare including proper placement will receive the Commission’s attention.

The PSC Chairman said all lecturers in the Police Academy who have additional certificates will be considered for promotion.

“He also announced that while the Commission gives attention to Police welfare, it will not fail to fight corruption not only in the Commands, Departments etc but also in Police Colleges and the Academy.

“DIG Argungu said the commission’s policy on whistle blowing will soon be taken to the Police Academy and all the Police Colleges and anyone found with corrupt tendencies will be sanctioned.

“We have to expose the enemies of our country, anyone found collecting money for admission into the Academy or recruitment into the Police will be dealt with according to the law of the land”, he remarked.

He congratulated the newly promoted Officers and charged them to go and give off their best in the service of their fatherland.

On his part, DIG Taiwo Lakanu, commended the Chairman for his remarkable courage to pull through the promotion of the Officers with PhD certificates and had continued to lecture with Inspector ranks.

“He said he will continue to stand by him and ensure that the Commission succeeds in turning around the Nigeria Police Force for the better.